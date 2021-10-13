Chelsea Green Says WWE Prohibited Talent From Attending All In

Nobody knew that the All In event would become the catalyst of a big revolution in the wrestling business when it originally took place. Though WWE still warned their talents against attending the show, according to Chelsea Green.

The Impact Wrestling star talked about the PPV event on her Green With Envy podcast. She discussed things such as her fatal four-way match at All In and more.

Chelsea then said that she wanted her fiancée Matt Cardona fka Zack Ryder to be at the event. However, he couldn’t do it because he got a text from WWE:

“I will say that I really wish Matt had been able to go. Every one at WWE who had a spouse or a partner that was on All In got a text the week or two out from talent relations at WWE, saying they were not allowed to be at All In.

So originally, of course, Matt and people like Deonna and Adam Cole, so many people were going to be at All In, just backstage watching us.” said Chelsea Green, “And when they sent that text, I mean, it was way too risky for any of them to be there, especially after being told not to.”

Chelsea Green also revealed how she was able to participate in her fatal four-way All In match against Britt Baker, Madison Rayne, and Tessa Blanchard, despite already having signed a WWE contract.

She explained that she didn’t say anything about being part of the show to the officials. Instead, she just told them that she had to finish up her bookings before reporting at the performance center.

After taking part in a WWE tryout, the female star was signed to a contract in August 2018. Though she didn’t report to the performance center until October, a month after the All In PPV in September 2018.