Chris Jericho Responds To ‘Cosplay Competition’ Remark From Eric Bischoff

Chris Jericho has responded to Eric Bischoff calling the rivalry between AEW and WWE a cosplay competition. His boss Tony Khan previously called the remarks amusing. The former world champion took on his Twitter to respond to the former WCW president. He claimed that AEW has decreased the market share of their competitors:

“Not sure what a “cosplay competition” is Eric, but @WWE market share has definitely been decreased by @AEW. To the point whenever they forced themselves into “real head to head competition” w us (most recently last Fri) they lost. I’m gonna shut the fuck up now & keep wrestling.”

Eric Bischoff On The Competition Of AEW and WWE

The comments Chris Jericho is referring to came during a recent episode of 83 weeks. Bischoff claimed that he was actually having a real competition with Vince McMahon:

“And by the way, Tony, in 1996 I was kicking WWE’s ass. Every week! In a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.”

Bischoff was discussing how Tony Khan said he wouldn’t make the mistakes of WCW. The WCW official also claimed that Khan is inventing some new mistakes. His advice to the AEW owner would be to shut up and focus on his own product.