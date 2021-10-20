Chris Jericho Speculates On When AEW Could Make UK Debut

Chris Jericho has given his take on when we could be seeing AEW make its way to the United Kingdom.

It’s no secret that fans in the UK love some wrestling. The crowds always seem to be red hot for WWE shows in the UK and even Impact Wrestling had success there under the reins of Dixie Carter. AEW had plans of making the trip to England in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to that idea.

Chris Jericho spoke to Alex McCarthy of talkSPORT and discussed when he believes AEW will finally put on a show in the UK.

“It’s kind of out of my pay grade. I do know that we just saw a WWE tour in England. I know that Fozzy is coming to England in December and I know that we’re almost 100 percent sold out the whole tour, like 14 gigs or whatever. So that’s a good barometer that people are waiting to see us again.

“Obviously with the connection of Tony and Fulham and his relationship in the UK, we have a place to go in Craven Cottage for a stadium show. I think it’s just a matter of time. I’d say probably, if I had to guess, probably in the summer when all questions are gone. I think once the Khans start going to England to attend some of those games, that’s a good indication because I don’t think they’ve been to the UK since.”

Tony Khan did tell Busted Open Radio that he’s hoping to pull off an international tour in 2022. Khan didn’t have an exact date in mind but it definitely appears to be a goal for next year.