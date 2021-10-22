Chris Van Vliet On His Contractual Status With AEW

Chris Van Vliet has revealed that his deal with All Elite Wrestling was on per appearance basis and he is not under contract with the company.

The Emmy-winning TV host recently had an interview with WrestlingInc. He discussed things such as the current landscape of professional wrestling and more.

Speaking of his appearance on the Inaugural episode of Dynamite in 2019, Van Vliet revealed that he was only asked to be a part of that one episode:

“I was only asked to be part of the first show, I was asked to be part of that first episode of Dynamite October 2 live from Washington D.C., and that was it.”

Chris made another appearance for the promotion a few weeks later but he hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since. Revealing his contractual status with them, the wrestling journalist claimed that he never signed a contract to begin with:

“I never signed a contract. It was just like, ‘Do you want to be part of the first episode?’ I went, ‘Yes I do.’ It was so cool. Here we are, Dynamite just had its two-year anniversary recently. So cool to think that was two years ago.”

Chris Van Vliet also discussed how the wrestling landscape has changed since the Dynamite premiere and commented on the faults of the current TV rating system.