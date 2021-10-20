CJ Perry Says Miro Won’t Allow Her To Create OnlyFans Account

Miro loves to mention both his God and his hot and flexible wife in his promos these days. According to comments his wife CJ Perry (FKA Lana) made during a Highspots live signing, Miro didn’t want his wife creating an OnlyFans account.

“I stay open to all forms of entertainment except for OnlyFans because my husband doesn’t allow me,” Perry said during the signing. “Every time he’ll be like, ‘Do what you want!’ I’m like, I guess that means don’t do it.”

The former Lana continued to say that she has suggested Miro could be involved in the account. This was not something the former TNT Champion was interested in, however.

“I was trying to get Miro to do OnlyFans and [shakes head no]. Really? I feel like you just have to find your group of people. But there might be a ton of people that might want to see Miro’s naked body. Or not even naked, just those jacked thighs. But also he loves himself so much. I wasn’t going to do totally nude, anyways. With him, it’s just the idea and just the name, even. I’m like, ‘I wouldn’t be naked, it could be just your feet.’”

Finally, Perry continued to say that Miro loves to flex and do other things in front of the mirror frequently. The “helicopter” was even mentioned.

“Also, with Miro, the thing is he loves himself. Truly, I love my husband. I adore him, but I really think that no one — like when Miro looks in the mirror, no one loves himself more than he does. It’s also so entertaining that I walk into a room and he’s like standing in front of the mirror flexing and doing the helicopter naked.”

What's next for former TNT Champion @ToBeMiro in #AEW? Tune in NOW for Saturday Night #AEWDynamite LIVE on @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/BXppHQpuJx — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 17, 2021

Miro has yet to wrestle since dropping the TNT title to Sammy Guevara. He returned to AEW programming recently and cut a promo indicating he is looking to regain his championship.

Miro’s TNT title reign lasted for a total of 140 days. That ranks 2nd all-time behind Sammy Guevara’s 186-day reign with the belt. Miro also defended the title 8 times before dropping it to Guevara. He had successful title defences against Dante Martin, Lance Archer, Evil Uno, Brian Pillman Jr., Lee Johnson, Fuego Del Sol 2x, and Eddie Kingston.

I would’ve never known how good Miro’s promos could be based on what he was doing before he came to AEW. Ever since he went solo he’s been one of the best parts of Dynamite every week. You love to see it. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/hg2f3oKUSd — EliteAEW®? (@EIiteAEW) June 27, 2021

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes