CJ Perry: WWE Doesn’t Own ‘Lana’ Name

CJ Perry claims WWE does not own the “Lana” name.

Perry performed as Lana in WWE from 2013 through 2021. She was released from the promotion back in June as part of a wave of budget cuts. Her husband Miro, formerly known as Rusev, was released by WWE back in 2020.

During a virtual signing for East Coast Autograph Auctions, Perry revealed that her WWE name isn’t owned by the company.

“I own that. Owning ‘Lana’ is like owning the name ‘Mike.’ You can’t. In my contract, they own Rusev because it’s so specific, but they don’t own Lana because you can’t.

“I would rather come out as Lana because at the end of the day, I would rather just not come out with my real name.”

Perry has been asked if a run with AEW is a possibility. She’s been very coy on what she’s planning to do next. CJ Perry recently ran into Sammy Guevara, who defeated Miro for the TNT Championship. Perry joked about stealing the title from Guevara.

Hey Spanish God @sammyguevara you cheated so I’m taking the #TNT Championship back to God’s Favorite Champion @ToBeMiro !!!!!! pic.twitter.com/WFOaqbNP4h — CJ “Lana” Perry (@TheCJPerry) October 2, 2021

“Hey Spanish God Sammy Guevara you cheated so I’m taking the TNT Championship back to God’s Favorite Champion Miro !!!!!!”

While Perry’s future hasn’t been made clear, it seems she will stick around in the wrestling industry. SEScoops will keep you posted whenever Perry finds a new promotion to call home.