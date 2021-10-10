CM Punk Praises AEW For Being Drama-Free

CM Punk values AEW for being free of any drama.

Punk made his debut for AEW back in August. This was also his big return to the professional wrestling industry. Punk hadn’t appeared for a wrestling promotion since making his exit from WWE in early 2014. While some may point out Punk’s appearances on WWE Backstage, that show was a FOX project.

During an interview with The Wrap, CM Punk discussed the importance of AEW not having the typical drama he had been used to for so many years.

“I’m here to stay. Trust me, in 10 years, people will be talking about what we have with AEW. It’s such a just hang out, wait and see, and have fun and enjoy the ride kind of thing. Everything is fluid: dates, contracts — literally everything. This has been the best working experience I’ve ever had in the wrestling business, and if there is an issue on either end, everybody just talks. There’s no drama, it’s fantastic.”

Punk had his first wrestling match since 2014 at the All Out PPV event on Sept. 5. He went one-on-one with Darby Allin and scored the pinfall. Since then, Punk has taken on Powerhouse Hobbs of Team Taz and Daniel Garcia. Punk emerged victorious in both matches.

We’ve also seen Punk make quite a few appearances at the commentary table. AEW’s play-by-play ace Jim Ross has said that he feels Punk is a natural at the desk. We likely haven’t seen the last of Punk with a headset on.