CM Punk: I Won’t Need 30 Minutes To Beat Kenny Omega

CM Punk believes that he will eventually meet Kenny Omega and the match won’t go to a time limit draw.

Since making his return to the pro wrestling industry, Punk has been slowly getting back into the swing of things. He hasn’t been thrust into the main event scene right away, although he is getting main event reactions. That’s because in AEW, there is a rankings system and CM Punk is slowly climbing his way up the ladder.

Eventually, Punk does want a piece of the AEW gold. The current World Heavyweight Champion is Kenny Omega. During an interview with Sport1, Punk said that unlike the match with Bryan Danielson, Omega will not be going the distance with him.

“The AEW Title is definitely something I want. I look at my career as being, I haven’t wrestled for seven years, I can’t come in and challenge for a world title right away. I look at the situation with Bryan Danielson coming in and wrestling Kenny Omega in his first match, but it wasn’t for the title. When I wrestle Kenny Omega, it’s gonna be for the title and I’m not going to need 30 minutes to beat him.”

Punk is 3-0 under the AEW banner. He’s picked up wins over Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Daniel Garcia. Many are wondering what will be the next big feud for Punk as we’re a month away from the Full Gear PPV.

As for Omega, he’s been feuding with Danielson but there’s an interesting situation. Hangman Page recently won the Casino Ladder Match, earning him a shot at the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.