CM Punk Says He Wants To Wrestle In The Owen Hart Cup

CM Punk recently commented on the Owen Hart Cup tournament upcoming in AEW. He was on the Sport1 podcast and noted that he had heard about it before the official announcement was made. Still, he says the announcement had a big impact on him and he’s hoping to participate in the tournament.

“I knew about it beforehand, but it still hit me like a truck when I read the press release just because I think it’s such a staggering and monumental bridge,” Punk said (Transcriptions via Fightful). “I think it goes a long way to show and prove that Martha always wanted Owen’s memory to be revered and his legacy preserved. It just couldn’t be at WWE and if you really look at it, it makes a lot of sense. Now, the fans can embrace Owen again, like they’ve always wanted to, Martha can embrace the fans and support Owen’s legacy, like she’s always wanted to. There just wasn’t an outlet or a place to do it before. Now there is. It got me emotional reading the press release. I was like, ‘Wow.’ This is pretty special. Just as a wrestling fan.”

AEW announced a partnership with the Owen Hart Foundation last month. As part of the deal, AEW will be able to create merchandise featuring Owen’s likeness. This includes clothing, action figures, and his inclusion in the upcoming AEW console video game. The Owen Hart Foundation, run by Martha Hart, has various programs dedicated to underprivileged youth, education, and helping low-income families achieve home ownership.

“I’m not sure how the tournament is going to go, but I’m for sure throwing my name in that hat. I want to be in that tournament,” Punk continued.

The Owen Hart Cup

No details as to the format or schedule of the tournament have been announced thus far. Tony Khan has said he plans on it being an annual event, however.

Chris Jericho, who grew up idolizing Owen Hart and dreaming of being in a tag-team with him has also expressed his appreciation for AEW partnering with the Owen Hart Foundation.