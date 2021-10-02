Cody Rhodes Discusses Role As AEW EVP Of Talent

Cody Rhodes has detailed what his job entails as the Executive Vice President of Talent for AEW.

There’s been a lot of chatter as of late when it comes to the current state of EVPs in AEW. Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net reported that EVPs Cody, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks have seen their roles become greatly reduced. The report also notes that Cody has had a falling out with the other EVPs.

Still, Cody Rhodes appears to see his EVP of Talent role as a prominent one. During an interview with Monsters and Critics Reality, Rhodes said he’s still very much active in trying to find the stars of tomorrow for AEW.

“Well, that’s technically my number one job at AEW as the Executive Vice President of Talent. That’s the most important thing I already know that Bryan Danielson is famous, I already know that CM Punk is amazing in the ring, that Kenny Omega can have a five-star match, I know that. It’s our job to show you who in five years, or three years, will be leading the charge and if you just look at some of the homegrown types with Ricky Starks, and MJF, and Private Party, and Lee Johnson, I mean, I could go on and on. It’s vastly important.”

Rhodes went on to fire back at critics who claim he buries talent. He says he loves mixing it up with rookie performers so that the future of AEW is showcased in a prominent position. In particular, Cody was quite high on Darby Allin and Ricky Starks throughout the interview.

Despite the report of having a diminished role as EVP of Talent, Rhodes heaped praise on Tony Khan. He said that Khan always seems to know which young talent has the potential to stand out above the rest.