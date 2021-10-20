Cody Rhodes Has One Rule For ‘Rhodes To The Top’ Camera Crew

Cody Rhodes has an important rule that the camera crew for Rhodes To The Top must follow.

Cody has become quite busy since AEW got off the ground. Not only is he an active competitor, but Rhodes also stars in the TBS game show Go-Big Show. Throw in the fact that Cody is now a father and he has his own reality show along with his wife Brandi, the work seems to never end.

Cody Rhodes Reveals Rule For Rhodes To The Top Camera Crew

With Rhodes To The Top in full swing, Cody Rhodes revealed to Busted Open Radio the one rule that the camera crew must follow.

“I mean no disrespect to Shed media or our friends at Warner Media, but it’s very annoying. The annoyance of it is a great complaint to have that these people want to document this company as it grows, and they want to document our family as it grows. It did get to the point where some of the reasons I think the show is real quality, is it got to the point where I said, ‘Hey guys, I’ll wear this mic and you can follow me with that camera, but don’t stage anything. Don’t ask me to repeat something. Don’t ask me to frame something up. Just film. If you just film, you’ll be very happy ultimately with what you get.’”

On AEW TV, Rhodes has been feuding with Malakai Black. Cody is down 0-2 against Black. Their third meeting will take place on the Oct. 23 episode of AEW Dynamite.

Cody’s real-life workload has played a role in his storyline with Black. Cody’s mentor, Arn Anderson, has told the former two-time TNT Champion that he’s too Hollywood these days and needs to snap out of it in order to defeat Malakai Black.

