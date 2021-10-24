Sunday, October 24, 2021
Corey Graves And Carmella Confirm Engagement

Carmella & Corey Graves have been dating since 2019

By Anutosh Bajpai
Carmella and Corey Graves
Carmella and Corey Graves

WWE superstars Corey Graves and Carmella have confirmed their engagement. The longtime couple revealed the news via a post on Twitter.

The female star shared a photo of herself kissing Corey Graves while showing off her engagement ring. In the caption of the tweet made on her birthday October 23, she wrote “Best birthday ever,”

Carmella, real name Leah Van Dale began her relationship with the former NXT star back in 2019. She has been dating Graves, real name Matthew Polinsky ever since.

These two aren’t the only wrestling couple to get engaged recently. SmackDown star Toni Storm announced her engagement to NJPW‘s Juice Robinson earlier this month.

The duo of Scarlett Bordeaux & Karrion Kross also made a similar announcement just last month. Scarlett confirmed her engagement via Twitter as well.

Corey Graves has been working as a commentator on the main roster since 2016. He is currently part of both SmackDown and Raw’s broadcasting teams.

Carmella on the other hand had only been part of the SmackDown roster since the brand split returned in 2016. However, she was moved to the Raw brand for the first time since then during the recently concluded draft.

SEScoops would like to congratulate the couple on their engagement.

