Daniel Garcia Is A Huge Fan Of Bryan Danielson, Talks Similarities In Style

Daniel Garcia admits that he admires Bryan Danielson.

Danielson made his AEW debut at the All Out PPV back in September. Since that time, Danielson has competed in some highly-praised matches with the likes of Kenny Omega, Minoru Suzuki, Nick Jackson, Bobby Fish, and Dustin Rhodes.

Garcia, who recently signed a full-time deal with AEW, spoke to Jon Alba and said that Danielson is near the top of his list in terms of favorite wrestlers.

“He’s maybe my favorite wrestler of all time. At least top three. He’s somebody who I’ve studied for years, even before I knew that I was studying wrestling, just by watching him. I would pick up little nuances that he does. I feel like our wrestling styles aren’t as similar as some people like to say they are, but I feel like our, the little things that we do, are a lot more similar than a lot of people would like to notice.”

A feud between Garcia and Danielson certainly isn’t far-fetched. Garcia had been going after AEW’s top stars before he even signed a contract. Daniel Garcia has already mixed it up with CM Punk, Jon Moxley, and Darby Allin.

Garcia has created his own faction with 2point0. The trio has been known to attack their rivals from behind. Garcia has yet to pick up a signature win but now that he’s got himself an AEW contract, that might change soon. Of course, Garcia is only 23 years old so there isn’t a rush.

