Darby Allin Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About AEW World Title

Darby Allin isn’t exactly clamoring for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the moment.

It’s clear that Darby is one of AEW’s fastest-rising stars. His popularity has grown immensely in a short period of time. In fact, some believe he is destined to one day hold the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Don’t tell that to Darby Allin just yet, however. During a panel at the New York Comic-Con convention, Darby pushed back on the idea of him chasing the world title right now (h/t Fightful).

“Out of all of those matches, I can say it was probably the one I lost to Miro. It was lots of fun, but it was during the pandemic, I was having the best matches of my career, and long story short, I’d like to run that shit back in front of a live crowd. We’ll continue to show everybody why that championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, ‘I can’t wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.’ I don’t give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship.”

Darby held the TNT Championship for 186 days. That run ended courtesy of Miro back in May. Darby is the longest-reigning TNT Champion in AEW’s short history.

At the moment, Darby is involved in a feud with MJF. MJF has tried to make things personal with Darby but once the mind games weren’t working, he and members of The Pinnacle attacked Darby in a parking lot.