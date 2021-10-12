Tuesday, October 12, 2021
HomeNewsAEW

Darby Allin Doesn’t ‘Give A Sh*t’ About AEW World Title

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
Darby Allin
(via AEW)

Darby Allin isn’t exactly clamoring for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship at the moment.

It’s clear that Darby is one of AEW’s fastest-rising stars. His popularity has grown immensely in a short period of time. In fact, some believe he is destined to one day hold the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.

Don’t tell that to Darby Allin just yet, however. During a panel at the New York Comic-Con convention, Darby pushed back on the idea of him chasing the world title right now (h/t Fightful).

“Out of all of those matches, I can say it was probably the one I lost to Miro. It was lots of fun, but it was during the pandemic, I was having the best matches of my career, and long story short, I’d like to run that shit back in front of a live crowd. We’ll continue to show everybody why that championship is the most important championship in AEW. Everyone is like, ‘I can’t wait until you become World Heavyweight Champion.’ I don’t give a shit about that. Give me that TNT Championship.”

Darby held the TNT Championship for 186 days. That run ended courtesy of Miro back in May. Darby is the longest-reigning TNT Champion in AEW’s short history.

At the moment, Darby is involved in a feud with MJF. MJF has tried to make things personal with Darby but once the mind games weren’t working, he and members of The Pinnacle attacked Darby in a parking lot.

Thanks for visiting SEScoops, a leading source for wrestling news since 2004.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Google News.

Latest Wrestling News

Trending Articles

SEScoops is a leading source for pro wrestling news, results, interviews and videos.

© Copyright 2021 SEScoops LLC