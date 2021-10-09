Desmond Troy On His Experience After WWE Release

Desmond Troy realized the hard way that the talk about former WWE stars getting attention from bookers was not all true after his own release from the company.

The former NXT star was recently interviewed by Antonio Thomas on Left My Wallet. He discussed things such as how hard his tryout was, his future, and more.

Discussing his experience after his release from WWE, Troy mentioned how a lot of people say that former WWE stars are booked like crazy but it’s not the case:

“A lot of people said, even before I got released, it was always a conversation like, ‘You go to the Indies and you’re going to be a shoo-in. People are going to book you like crazy because you’re from WWE and NXT; you got that tag on you.’

You get told that you got the stamp. So, I’m thinking when I got released that people are going to be trying to knock down my door.” said Desmond Troy, “That’s not the case. I have to go out there and sell myself.”

The former NXT star was signed to a development contract back in July 2018. He made his debut for the black and yellow brand in October the same year.

Troy also wrestled several matches as an enhancement talent. He competed against stars such as Seth Rollins and Sheamus. He was released alongside people like Bobby Fish and Mercedes Martinez on August 6.