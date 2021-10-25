Details On Sonya Deville Confronting Charlotte Flair Backstage

Becky Lynch was not the only person angry with Charlotte Flair following the title-exchange segment on Smackdown. According to a report from PW Insider, Sonya Deville confronted Flair as well.

“Two different sources described Sonya Deville as ‘mad enough to want to fight Flair’ and at one point, also having an argument with Flair backstage at Smackdown,” wrote Mike Johnson.

The most underrated part of this whole thing is how well Sonya Deville acted through all the shenanigans. A pro. pic.twitter.com/4JXafH0L2j — ChanMan (@ChandranTheMan) October 23, 2021

The report continued to say that Flair made it clear she thought the booking of the segment made her and the championship look weak. Flair is also said to have ruffled a few feathers in other instances in the past few months. These include a visibly stiff confrontation with Nia Jax during a live match on RAW. A further report from Wade Keller states that Flair has been “‘increasingly difficult to work with’ over the course of the year.”

One source, speaking to PW Insider under the condition of anonymity, said that Flair has been very protective of her position in the company as of late.

“Let’s be honest, that’s what stars do,” the source reportedly said. “They make sure their star power remains the same or greater.”

Another source stated that resentment towards Flair has been building and it was “just a matter of time” before something happened.” Flair was escorted out of the building on Friday night.

Fu… WWE !!!!! — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) October 23, 2021

Flair was also reportedly not backstage at AEW‘s show in Orlando on Saturday night. Although she has accompanied Andrade el Idolo in the past to AEW events.

More on the Charlotte Flair situation: