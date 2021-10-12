Dominik Mysterio Says He Didn’t Know About First Brock Lesnar Confrontation Until Last Minute

One of the very first moments that established Dominik Mysterio as a babyface on the WWE roster was the beatdown he received at the hands of Brock Lesnar. It happened during a Raw episode in 2019. As it turns out, he didn’t even know about his confrontation with the former world champion before he walked into the arena.

The 24-year-old recently made an appearance on Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin. He discussed things such as his SummerSlam match against Seth Rollins and more. Discussing his Raw moment with the Beast Incarnate, Dominik revealed that his father had brought him in. Though he did not tell him who they will be working with:

“My dad had told me that we were going to do something with somebody but didn’t mention who, didn’t mention what. He just said we were going to do something with somebody. I’m starting to think who we can work with or what’s going to happen, Brock [Lesnar] never came to mind.”

Dominik Mysterio Was Surprised When He Found Out

Dominik suffered a beatdown at the hands of Lesnar

Dominik Mysterio recalled how he still couldn’t get a reply from Rey even when they had hit the road. It was a big surprise for him when the confrontation turned out to be against none other than Lesnar:

“We were driving to Phoenix, Arizona where I was going to be in the crowd and I was like, ‘Are you going to tell me now who we are wrestling or what’s the deal?’ He goes, ‘You’ll see when we get there.’ We end up getting there and next thing you know, I’m getting tossed around by Brock. So, everything was a surprise for me.”

Rey Mysterio was supposed to face Seth Rollins for the Universal title in the main event of the September 30, 2019 episode of Raw. However, Brock Lesnar interfered in the opening segment of the night. He took out not only Rey but his son Dominik as well. Rollins then defended his title against Rusev in the main event