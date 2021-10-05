Drew McIntyre Shares Thoughts on Returning to Smackdown

WWE superstar Drew McIntyre expressed his enthusiasm for joining Friday Night Smackdown ahead of the WWE Draft.

McIntyre spoke to DAZN’s Steven Muelhausen before the WWE Draft on October 1st. In the interview, McIntyre didn’t know which WWE brand he would be on. However, he shared that he feels he still had something to prove on the Smackdown brand.

Muhlhausen transcribed the following quotes. He asked McIntyre what brand he preferred joining. McIntyre responded by saying, “I’ve thought about this a lot this past week. When I returned to WWE, I returned to NXT initially but then Monday Night Raw, and over the past three years, Raw has been my home.”

He continued, “Finally achieved my dreams, my goals when I became WWE Champion. I became the face of the brand. I have achieved so much, and Raw feels like home, so I can’t imagine not being part of Raw. At the same time, sometimes it’s cool to get a fresh coat of paint to get a change of scenery. I debuted on SmackDown in 2007 and re-debuted in 2009 with the “Chosen One” stuff. I have some unfinished business, so realistically I’ll be happy wherever.”

Drew McIntyre Drafted to Smackdown

WWE drafted McIntyre to Smackdown on Night one of the WWE Draft. WWE seemed to have had McIntyre planned for the Smackdown move for some time. The company advertised that he’d wrestle WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the October 1st Smackdown.

McIntyre makes his return exclusively to Smackdown for the first time since his return to WWE. The company released him in 2014. He returned to WWE in 2017 and has only competed on NXT and Raw since.

When asked if he felt going to Smackdown would make the WWE come back full circle, he agreed. “I really do think that’d be the case. I’m very proud of everything I was able to do on Raw especially being champion at the height of the pandemic and leading the charge but at the same time working hard for everyone else to make sure everybody was entertained during those difficult times and be a leader, said McIntyre. He continued, “But if I did end up on Smackdown for me personally, there is unfinished business, so that could be very interesting. I’m torn right now.”

Did WWE Spoil WWE Championship Match

The draft moves will not go into effect until after WWE Crown Jewel on October 21st. He challenged WWE Champion Big E for the title at the October 21st event on yesterday’s episode of Monday Night Raw. While anything can happen, WWE may have spoiled the match results with McIntyre’s move to Smackdown. However, a win over Big E would mean that the WWE Championship would go the blue brand.