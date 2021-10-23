Final Lineup For Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.
The event takes place tonight (Saturday, October 23, 2021) from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander is the main event.
The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app
This will be the four PPV event of the year for Impact. A notable wrestler could make his debut at this event.
Bound For Glory Final Card
- Impact World Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander
- Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mickie James
- Impact Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers vs. Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Hikuelo) vs. FinJuice
- Trey Miguel vs. Black Taurus vs. El Phantasmo – a three-way match for the vacant X-Division title
- Impact Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Rosemary & Havok) vs. The IInspiration
- Violent By Design vs. Heath & TBA
- Competitors announced thus far: Chris Sabin (#1) vs. Rich Swann vs. Brian Myers vs. Moose vs. W. Morrissey (#20) – 20-man Call Your Shot gauntlet match
- Pre-show: John Skyler vs. Fallah Bahh vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Crazzy Steve vs. Chelsea Green vs. Madison Rayne – six-way match for the inaugural Digital Media Championship
- Pre-show: Awesome Kong induction into the Hall of Fame