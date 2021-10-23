Final Lineup For Impact Wrestling Bound For Glory PPV

Impact Wrestling is back with another show, so let’s take a look at the card for the Bound For Glory pay-per-view event.

The event takes place tonight (Saturday, October 23, 2021) from Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion Christian Cage vs. Josh Alexander is the main event.

The show kicks off at 8:00 p.m. ET and will be distributed on cable, satellite and digital pay-per-view, including DISH, DirecTV, iN Demand, Vubiquity, Rogers, Bell, Shaw and Sasktel across North America, and streaming live globally exclusively on the FITE.tv app

This will be the four PPV event of the year for Impact. A notable wrestler could make his debut at this event.

Bound For Glory Final Card