FOX Airing Encore Of WWE SmackDown Against AEW Dynamite

An encore presentation of WWE SmackDown will be going head-to-head with AEW Dynamite.

AEW Dynamite is once again airing live on a Saturday night due to NHL coverage on TNT this past Wednesday. Dynamite will not be going unopposed in the wrestling world. WWE has announced that an encore of SmackDown will begin at 8 p.m. ET tonight.

Here’s what was said in WWE’s announcement.

“Brock Lesnar may have been indefinitely suspended by WWE Official Adam Pearce, but you’ll get a second chance to witness The Beast’s rampage on Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Bloodline when FOX airs an encore presentation of SmackDown with a special look at WWE Crown Jewel tonight at 8/7 C.”

As the announcement noted, the encore presentation of SmackDown will also feature an unseen look at the WWE Crown Jewel event. That show took place this past Thursday (Oct. 21).

SmackDown took place on the following night. It featured the fallout of Roman Reigns’ successful WWE Universal Title defense against Brock Lesnar. Plus, the now-infamous title exchange between Charlotte and Becky Lynch also went down. We also got to see the main roster debut of Hit Row.

