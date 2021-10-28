FTR to Attend AAA Taping with Vickie Guerrero as their Manager

AAA Tag Team Champions FTR will appear at the Lucha Libre AAA taping in Mexico without Tully Blanchard as their manager.

Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer reports that Vickie Guerrero will act as FTR’s manager on the November 4th AAA taping. It is unclear why Blanchard will not manage the team for the show.

Meltzer also shared that AAA wants FTR in a tag title match against The Lucha Bros and Dragon Lee & Dralistico. The promotion intends to have the match take place at Triplemania Regia On December 4th. However, AAA hasn’t confirmed the match will happen.

FTR Feud with the Lucha Bros.

FTR is in an ongoing feud with the AEW Tag Team Champions, the Lucha Bros. The rivalry started when Andrade El Idolo challenged the Lucha Bros. to defend the AAA Tag Team Championship against his “masked friends.” Idolo’s friends were FTR in disguise, and they defeated The Lucha Bros at AEW Dynamite on October 16th. On October 27th, The Lucha Bros. challenged the FTR to an AEW Tag Team title match at Full Gear on November 13th.

AEW Full Gear 2021 Card

Besides the AEW Tag Team Championship match, AEW announced two confirmed matches for the Full Gear card. The World Title Eliminator Tournament will also take place at Full Gear. However, it’s unclear who will be in the finals. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will defend the title against Hangman Adam Page in the main event. Page earned the title opportunity after winning the Casino Battle Royal at AEW Dynamite on October 6th. The other match confirmed that AEW is advertising is Tayconti will challenge AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker.

It’s unclear if FTR’s AAA Tag Team Championship will also be on the line in their match against the Lucha Bros at Full Gear. However, FTR will have the opportunity to claim both the AAA and AEW Tag Team Championship in two weeks.