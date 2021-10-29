Gable Steveson Already Targeting WWE Champion Big E

Olympic gold medalist Gable Steveson is aiming for the top of the heap already.

Stevenson is signed to a WWE contract and was drafted to the Monday Night Raw brand. Stevenson will be finishing up his collegiate career before starting his WWE journey. While Steveson has yet to truly dip his toes in the WWE waters, he’s already gunning for Raw’s top dog.

Gable Steveson Wants WWE Champion Big E

Steveson appeared on WWE’s After the Bell podcast and made it clear that he has title aspirations in the pro wrestling industry. Big E is already on his hit list.

“I am on Monday Night Raw, so right now, I’d like to take care of Big E because he’s the champion. I’m title seeking, I’ve always been a title seeker. Gold medal, NCAA championship, anything else I’ve accomplished, and now that WWE belt, whether it’s Monday night, Friday night, I love to be that person that people show up to watch. Wherever Gable is, that show ends up being perfect.”

Steveson also mentioned facing the likes of his mentor Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Shelton Benjamin, and Chad Gable. Stylistically, all of those matches could be barn burners if Steveson can take his amateur wrestling background and make it work in the world of sports entertainment.

Steveson took home gold for the United States at the Tokyo Games. He did so with a come-from-behind victory over Geno Petriashvili. He hasn’t been beaten in freestyle wrestling since Aug. 2019 and has a 20-match winning streak.

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes