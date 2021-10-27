Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne Win WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles

New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned at Halloween Havoc, which was a special edition of WWE NXT 2.0, as Toxic Attraction’s Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne defeated Io Shirai & Zoey Stark and Indi Hartwell & Persia Pirotta in a triple threat Scareway to Hell ladder match to win the titles.

WWE decided on the stipulation thanks to the Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal. Leading up to the finish, Hartwell sent Shirai tumbling off a ladder and crashing onto another ladder. When Hartwell tried to climb the ladder, she was knocked off the ladder by Dolin, which got the titles.

Dolin and Jayne become the fifth team to hold the NXT Women’s Tag Team titles since they were introduced this March. Io and Sarks held the titles for 112 days after beating Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell for them back in July.

On this same show, Toxic Attraction leader Mandy Rose challenged Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship in a Spin the Wheel, Make the Deal match.