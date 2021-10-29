Goldberg On His Future After Current WWE Deal Ends

Goldberg has only one more match left in his current contract with WWE after his Crown Jewel encounter, and he is not sure what the future holds for him afterwards. The former WCW star recently had an interview with Ring Rules before the Crown Jewel PPV. He discussed things such as his bout with the All-Mighty and more.

Goldberg was then asked what prompted him to return to the ring after staying away for over a decade. He explained that he never had a child when he wrestled before:

“Well I never had a child when I wrestled before. My wife and I were lucky enough to have a little boy. When he grew up and understood what I used to do for a living, there were a lot of questions. And I figured if I can still get in shape physically, and if I was still wanted by the fans then I will show him in person what I did.”

Goldberg On His Future In Wrestling

Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley at Crown Jewel

The former Universal champion was also questioned about his future after his match with Lashley. Responding to it, Goldberg revealed that he has only one more bout left in his contract after the Crown Jewel match:

“I still feel as though I can wrestle. I still feel as though I can entertain. So, after this match [with Lashley] I have one more match on my contract and that’s it. We’ll see what happens. You never know.”

There is no word yet on who Goldberg may face in the final match of his current deal. Though he has previously shown interest in competing against Roman Reigns.

