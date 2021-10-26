(Spoiler) Moose Impact Title Defense Set for Turning Point

Impact World Champion Moose has his first championship defense set for Impact’s next Pay Per View, Turning Point, on November 20th.

Impact Wrestling is currently taping episodes of their show at Sam’s Town in Las Vegas, Nevada. A Fan uploaded clips on Twitter from yesterday’s tapings that revealed the number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

Spoiler for Number One Contender for Impact Title

A triple threat match between Matt Cardona, W. Morrissey, and Eddie Edwards happened during the tapings. Edwards won the match by pinning Cardona and became the number one contender to face Moose at Turning Point. Edwards will try to become a two-time Impact World Champion with a win over Moose.

Eddie Edwards vs Moose at Turning point pic.twitter.com/G1SNILO27X — Eric Romero (@Ericromero401) October 26, 2021

What’s Next for Josh Alexander

Edwards becoming the number one contender at Turning Point raises the question of what Impact Wrestling is doing with Josh Alexander. Alexander seemed to be Impact’s next babyface champion after defeating Christian Cage at Bound for Glory on October 23rd. However, Moose would defeat Alexander shortly after to win the title. Fans watching the event questioned Impact’s motive for taking the championship away from Alexander. It now seems that Alexander won’t be getting a rematch for the title anytime soon.

While Alexander is not in the title picture, Impact Wrestling promoted that he’d face Minoru Suzuki during the tapings. It is unclear what Alexander will do at Turning Point or when he will get his rematch.

CONGRATS and RESPECT for always leveling up!

Now the true work begins to hold onto it….

ESPECIALLY, with someone like me looking to TAKE what you just GAINED!#RUGGEDandTHUGGED #BRASSCITYOG #TheRealDeal https://t.co/JLkVOJWAzb — Mercedes Martinez (@RealMMartinez) October 24, 2021

Another Match teased for Turning Point

Another match that is Impact Wrestling teased during the tapings was Mickie James vs. Mercedes Martinez for the Impact Women’s Championship. Martinez challenged James to a title match at Turning Point. However, the match has not been made official by Impact Wrestling. The promotion will air the taped episodes for several weeks, starting this Thursday.