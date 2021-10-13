Impact Wrestling Grants Acey Romero His Release (Report)

Acey Romero is no longer under contract with Impact Wrestling.

Back in late August, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that Romero put in a request to be released from his deal with Impact. He hadn’t been used by the promotion in months and it appears he had enough of the inactivity.

Jon Alba is now reporting that Acey Romero has been granted his release from Impact Wrestling.

I’m told IMPACT Wrestling has released Acey Romero, and he can now work with any promotion.



Romero hadn’t appeared on TV since early spring after he contracted COVID-19, and @SeanRossSapp reported last month he requested his release after not being used for months. #IMPACT — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) October 12, 2021

“I’m told IMPACT Wrestling has released Acey Romero, and he can now work with any promotion.”

Romero first signed with Impact back in 2019. He never won any championships during his time with the promotion. Romero was last seen on Impact teaming with Larry D as XXXL.

He hadn’t been used since a set of Impact tapings back in April. Acey then had a COVID-19 scare in May. The good news is, Romero was able to avoid long-term issues from the virus. He has been taking bookings and has a few shows lined up in October and November.

Fans can see Acey Romero compete against KC Navarro in Limitless Wrestling’s Fresh Blood on Oct. 23. He’ll also be in action on Nov. 14, taking on Buddy Murphy at Pro Wrestling Magic’s Underdogs show.