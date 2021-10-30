Impact Wrestling Star Backstage At SmackDown

Former Impact Wrestling X Division champion Petey Williams was backstage for this week’s episode of SmackDown from Wikes-Barre, PA.

According to PWInsider, the Impact wrestling star was in the arena getting tryout as a producer for the company. It’s a role he has been working in for Impact recently.

Petey Williams has spent the majority of his career working for Impact Wrestling after making his debut in 2004. He worked as a producer for the Bound For Glory PPV this past weekend and the subsequent Impact tapings.

Though the former champion wasn’t the only interesting name backstage for the Friday night show. Both former WWE star Jimmy Wang Yang and NXT coach Steve Corino were also present for the episode.

The report confirms the suspicion that Wang Yang is also receiving a tryout as a producer after it was initially revealed that he was backstage for Raw this past week.

Corino, on the other hand, has been with WWE since 2017. He left his position as a ROH announcer back then to work with WWE as a performance center coach and producer.

There is no word yet on if this was a one-time appearance or if the former ROH star has been brought up to the main roster to work as a producer full time.