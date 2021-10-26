Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Impact Wrestling Taping Spoilers

By Chris Stephens
Some spoilers have become available from the recent Impact Wrestling tapings from Sunday in Las Vegas have become available.

According to a report from PW Insider, Minoru Suzuki’s first angle with Impact took place on Sunday night. Suzuki is said to have gotten into a brawl with Josh Alexander. Alexander had won the Impact World Championship at Bound for Glory briefly before Moose cashed-in his “Call Your Shot” trophy and won the title from him moments later.

According to a report from the Wrestling Observer, several other events took place which should air on this coming Thursday’s broadcast:

  • Mickie James retained her newly won Knockouts Championship against Madison Rayne. Mercedes Martinez then came out and challenged James to a match at Turning Point.
  • Ace Austin defeated Chris Sabin.
  • Laredo Kid became the new #1 contender for the X-Division Championship after winning a fatal 4-way. He’ll face new champion Trey Miguel for the title at some point. It hasn’t been revealed who is opponents were, however.
  • A match between the Good Brothers (Karl Anderson & Doc Gallows) vs FinJuice (David Finlay & Juice Robinson) went to a no-contest after interference by all 3 members of Impact’s Bullet Club faction (El Phantasmo, Chris Bey, & HIKULEO).
  • Eric Young returned from injury and won a squash match over Jai Vidal.
  • Heath defeated Violent By Design’s Joe Doering, but after the match VBD attacked both Heath and Rhino.
  • The new Knockouts Tag Team Champions the Iinspiration (Jessica McKay and Cassie Lee) watched a match between Decay and the Undead Bridesmaids from the stage area. There was said to have then been a small altercation after the match. It is not clear who won this match, however.

Impact Wrestling was advertising that Monday’s show would feature a match between Josh Alexander and Minoru Suzuki.

