Many believe that it’s the right time to turn Jeff Hardy heel after having worked only as a babyface since his WWE return in 2017. The high-flying star has now revealed that he has thought about it too.

The former world champion recently appeared on WWE’s Out of Character podcast for Fox Sports. Among other things, he also discussed the prospect of a potential heel turn.

Hardy was asked if being a heel is something that interests him. Jeff admitted that it does, but he has found it hard to turn fans against him.

“Yeah, yeah it does but I don’t think I can — like when I did the Anti-Christ thing, I mean it’s really hard to make people hate me and I think it would be kind of like done in a different way but it would be definitely something I never really dove into before.”

Jeff Hardy Planning A Heel Turn

Could Willow be Jeff Hardy’s heel persona?

Jeff Hardy explained how he is not as fast as he used to be due to his age and the 2015 knee surgery caused by his bike accident where he broke his leg. That is why he thinks it’s time for him to focus a bit more on his character work:

“I don’t know how much longer I’m gonna be wrestling but almost like a darker side of Jeff Hardy I think needs to kind of come out and I haven’t figured it out yet but I have these crazy ideas.

I wrote down a few of ‘em, but yeah, it’s my time to kind of focus more on the character stuff instead of the high-flying moves and the TLC matches and all that stuff because I think there’s something that’s waiting to be unleashed within me.”

Jeff Hardy had also recently discussed how he wants to bring back the Willow character one more time before retirement. Now the question is if the return of the character can open the door for his heel turn.