Jim Ross Criticizes WWE’s “Stale” Booking

AEW broadcaster Jim Ross recently stated he believes WWE‘s booking has gotten stale. The 69-year-old made the comments on his Grillin Jr. podcast recently. He did also mention, however, that WWE does appear to be trying to build new stars.

“I think the WWE’s booking has just gotten a little stale,” Ross said. “They’re trying desperately, as you see on NXT and so forth, to get younger. I think Big E, he’s not a young pup but he’s a new face in that role, and I think that’s what they’re trying to do. It’s like starting the race a little late in the game, it’s going to take a little while to catch up and develop young stars.”

Ross then continued to compare WWE’s booking with AEW’s. He spoke about how many of the names on AEW programming aren’t necessarily young, but they are being presented in a fresh environment against new opponents.

“[AEW] is fresher,” Ross continued.”“Even though they see Adam Cole, they haven’t seen him in this environment. They haven’t seen Adam Cole against CM Punk yet or Bryan Danielson yet. All these matches are there at Tony Khan’s disposal whenever he wants to use them. Tony Khan has done a great job of getting these talents who aren’t necessarily young, but new and fresh, and therefore, their marriages/matches with other guys is going to be fresh.”

JR also noted on Twitter that he was impressed with Bryan Danielson’s match against Dustin Rhodes on Dynamite this Saturday night. The American Dragon picked up the victory and moved on in the AEW World Title Eliminator tournament. Danielson will face Eddie Kingston in the semi-finals.

Jim Ross Battling Skin Cancer

Unfortunately, “Good O’l JR” recently revealed on social media that he has been diagnosed with skin cancer. He had recently underwent a CT scan and the results confirmed a cancer diagnosis. No treatment protocol has been recommended as of yet, but Ross noted he will most likely need radiation.

SEScoops wishes all the best to Jim Ross and a speedy recovery.

