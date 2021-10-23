Jim Ross Diagnosed With Skin Cancer

AEW play-by-play ace Jim Ross has confirmed that he has skin cancer.

Ross had posted a graphic image of a skin issue on his ankle. JR said that skin cancer was the likely cause. Ross underwent a CT scan and had been waiting for the results.

Jim Ross updated fans on his Twitter account. The skin cancer diagnosis has been confirmed.

“On my way to Orlando for tonight’s AEW Dynamite. Skin cancer confirmed. Waiting on radiologist study to determine best treatment. Likely radiation. Feeling great and ready to attack. Thanks for the support from so many.”

Never one to let anything slow him down, JR will be on commentary duty tonight for AEW Dynamite. The show will emanate from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.

This isn’t the first time Ross has had to deal with skin cancer. JR underwent a skin procedure back in 2016. Two years later, he had the cancer completely removed from his shoulder.

In addition to his work on AEW TV, Ross also has his own podcast, Grilling JR. For most episodes, Ross is joined by Conrad Thompson. One can hope that we’ll be hearing positive updates going forward.

SEScoops wishes Jim Ross all the best during this time.