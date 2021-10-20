Jim Ross On Vince McMahon’s Competitiveness: “He Believes He Owns The Genre”

Vince McMahon believes that he owns the wrestling genre and that’s why he doesn’t like losing to any other company such as AEW, according to Jim Ross.

JR discussed the end of Wednesday Night Wars on the latest episode of his Grilling JR podcast. Ross says McMahon is a fiercely competitive person and didn’t take kindly to NXT coming up short against AEW.

Discussing how WWE moved NXT to Tuesday nights after their long losing streak against AEW Dynamite, Ross said that he respects and appreciates the competitiveness of his former employer:

“He didn’t like getting his ass beat every Wednesday night. And I know we didn’t win every Wednesday night, but we won most of them. Winning one is too many for him. He’s very competitive; he believes he owns the genre.He is the godfather and I get it, I understand it, and I respect and appreciate his competitiveness.

He works better when there’s a little pressure on him and I think that’s been proven time and time again. He’s a different breed of cat when it comes to that stuff.”

The AEW commentator continued by saying that Dynamite beating NXT in ratings for most nights was definitely an issue leading to WWE switching nights. Jim Ross also discussed the recent big AEW signings such as Bryan Danielson, CM Punk and Adam Cole. He said that competition is ultimately good for the industry.

