Jim Ross Slams ‘F*cking Ridiculous’ Rumor About Him

AEW play-by-play commentator Jim Ross is none too pleased about one rumor he has heard.

Ross is a legendary commentator. His work for WCW, WWE, and now AEW has been renowned. Some people, however, aren’t fond of Jim Ross and have started a toxic rumor about him.

Jim Ross Goes Scorched Earth On “Stupid” Rumor

The rumor in question claims that Ross drinks on the job. During an episode of his Grilling JR podcast, Ross made it clear that this rumor is a pile of garbage.

“I’ll say something I don’t do. Somebody wrote on Twitter the other day, as if they knew, that I drink a lot of Crown Royal during the broadcasts. That’s so f*cking ridiculous. You wanna say [that]? I feel so sorry for you that you would imagine that happening. If I could rebuke that stupid f*cking rumor. It’s ridiculous.”

JR recently revealed that Alex Marvez has been a huge help in terms of getting him prepped for AEW broadcasts. Ross says that Marvez is the one who delivers announcer notes, which makes his job easier since it features key details of the on-air talent.

Ross has been on commentary for AEW since 2019. He is the lead man at the commentary booth for Dynamite. Ross performs his duties along with Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. He isn’t a permanent fixture on AEW Rampage, but he has made some appearances on the show.

