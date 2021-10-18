Jim Ross Unveils Who Helps Him Prepare For AEW Broadcasts

Jim Ross is the lead play-by-play announcer on AEW TV but he doesn’t do all the work alone.

JR has been with AEW since 2019 and has been in the lead PBP role on Dynamite since the show started. He’s joined alongside Tony Schiavone and Excalibur. Ross has also made appearances on AEW Rampage.

Jim Ross Gets Some Help For AEW Shows

During an episode of the Grilling JR podcast, Jim Ross explained how Alex Marvez has been a great asset to the broadcast team.

“Alex Marvez does a great job in writing announcer notes for every match and it’s got everything on it you would want if you’re doing an NFL game or whatever. Hometown, height, weight, winning record, finishing hold, recent history, title history, things like that that are pertinent that you could ease in organically. And that’s always been a great help for me is Alex’s notes.

“We get him in the afternoon once the show’s been finalized and Alex is really good at compiling all that stuff. So I review those notes, sometimes those notes stimulate another thought that I’ll put on my format. So the Alex Marvez-generated notes are very important.”

Marvez had been on commentary for AEW events before transitioning to a backstage interviewer role. Marvez has long covered professional wrestling for newspapers and he plays a key role for AEW backstage.

As for Ross, he plans on sitting at the commentary desk for as long as he can. JR recently denied reports claiming that AEW was looking to phase him out of the full-time commentary role. So far, there have been no signs that those reports are accurate.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article