John Cena In Talks For New Action-Comedy Film ‘Freelance’ (Report)

John Cena may be on the verge of scoring himself another big film role.

Deadline is reporting that Cena is currently in talks to star in an action-comedy film named, Freelance. Pierre Morel will be directing the movie. Morel is best known for the Taken film.

Freelance is about a special forces operator who trades in life in the Army in favor of starting a family. After years of being a family man, the operator gets back into the action after agreeing to serve as a security guard for a female journalist. A military coup breaks out in the middle of the journalist’s interview with a dictator.

The film is set to have a budget in the $40 million range. Filming will start in early 2022 and will take place in Colombia.

John Cena has been quite busy in Hollywood. He’ll be featured in Fast & Furious 10, the sequel to Vacation Friends, and The Peacemaker.

Now that he’s become a movie star, Cena has had far less time inside the WWE ring. He was able to get in a program with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns back in August. Reigns defeated Cena in the main event of Summerslam inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.