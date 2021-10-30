Jon Moxley Is Glad WWE Nixed His Feud With Mick Foley

It’s common knowledge that WWE wanted to introduce Jon Moxley on the main roster through a feud with Mick Foley before the idea for The Shield was formed. Though the former Dean Ambrose believes that it’s actually better that this dream match never happened because officials would have not given him the freedom that he desired.

The former AEW world champion talked about this during a recent interview with Wrestling Observer. He explained why it’s better that the bout remains a dream match:

“In retrospect it’s actually better that me and Foley just remains a total dream match feud. If 90s Mick Foley and current or maybe a decade ago version of me if you do [a feud] with Mick Foley. For sure that would be the s**t. That’s some dream match s**t.

But at that exact time what would have actually happened was I would have come to the building and I would have had it all in my head exactly what I wanted to say. And I would have the promo in my head and the angle in my head and I would have had it all ready. It would have been very cemented in my head then they would have handed me a script.”

Jon Moxley On How He Would Have Reacted To A Script

Jon Moxley made his debut as part of the Shield

Mox explained how he wasn’t accustomed to working with a script at the time. So he would have reacted very poorly to it and be deemed hard to work with as a result:

“At this time I didn’t know there were scripts. I would have not reacted very good. I would have reacted poorly to say the least to being handed a script, and then I would have been deemed hard to work with and a bad attitude and yada yada. It would have all just probably gone to s**t.”

Jon Moxley then discussed how the two could have had a great feud if they ever crossed paths outside of WWE. According to him, it would have been a money-making match. Moxley made his main roster debut as part of the Shield during the 2012 Survivor Series PPV. You can check out his comments below: