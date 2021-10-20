Junior dos Santos Feels Appreciated In AEW Compared To MMA Career

Former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos has taken a liking to the folks in AEW.

We’ve been seeing members of the renowned MMA gym American Top Team feud with The Inner Circle. Among those members have been dos Santos and UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal. ATT has aligned itself with The Men of The Year, Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky.

Junior dos Santos Is Quite Happy With AEW

Junior dos Santos appeared on The MMA Hour and told Ariel Helwani that he’s feeling the love from AEW.

“I like playing the bad guy in pro wrestling because it brings me a kind of comfort. I was feeling so excited for this debut. In the MMA world I was feeling a lot of pressure with people demanding things all the time and not caring about you and now I was there [in AEW] and I was being appreciated to be there so I felt amazing and I said man this is an amazing feeling, this is something that I felt at the beginning of my [MMA] career and the middle of my career when I became champion and it’s great to be feeling it again.”

On the Oct. 15 episode of AEW Rampage, dos Santos made his in-ring debut. He teamed with The Men of the Year to take on Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, and Jake Hager. Despite being put through a table, dos Santos and his team picked up the win thanks to inferences from Paige VanZant and Jorge Masvidal.

The Inner Circle appears to be throwing down a challenge for a 10-man tag team match. It looks like it could be all members of Inner Circle vs. The Men of the Year and three members of ATT. One has to figure that dos Santos will be back to participate in that match.