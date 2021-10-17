Junior Dos Santos Responds To Roman Reigns’ Remarks On The AEW Roster

Junior dos Santos has responded to the comments from the Universal champion Roman Reigns about throwing out the ‘little brothers’ of the AEW roster.

The former UFC heavyweight champion took on his twitter to respond to the tribal chief. He asked Reigns for the address of the club he is talking about:

“Hey @WWERomanReigns I heard your interview.” wrote Santos, “Please send the address of this club you will throw me and my little brothers out of #AEW”

Hey @WWERomanReigns I heard your interview. Please send the address of this club you will throw me and my little brothers out of #AEW pic.twitter.com/6QIO5337AI — Junior Dos Santos ??? (@junior_cigano) October 16, 2021

The American top team member made his pro wrestling debut this Friday on Rampage. He teamed up with Ethan Page, and Scorpio Sky to defeat the Inner Circle in a tag team match.

Roman Reigns On CM Punk And The AEW Roster

The comments dos Santos is responding to came during an interview with Complex. Reigns was asked about a potential match with CM Punk and in response, he claimed that he can throw around the whole AEW roster:

“I mean, when it comes down to it, I’ll throw him and pretty much the rest of that roster out the club no problem. They’re just little brothers, you know?”

Don Callis has previously responded to the comments from the head of the table as well. He asked Triple H to help the universal champion with his promos.