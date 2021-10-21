Kazuchika Okada Declared G1 Climax Winner After Kota Ibushi Suffers Injury

Kazuchika Okada has been declared the winner of the 31st G1 Climax tournament after his opponent Kota Ibushi suffered an injury during the finals and was unable to complete the match.

Ibushi suffered the injury due to a botched phoenix splash. He landed hard on the mat and was seen clutching his arm. The referee decided to stop the bout and the NJPW star was immediately attended by the medical team.

Kota Ibushi wanted to continue the match but the medical staff didn’t allow it. Okada was then declared the winner. Ibushi made his way back as Kazuchika Okada was being presented the trophy.

Before Ibushi was taken to the back, Okada told him that they would do this again. He addressed the crowd after receiving the trophy. The former IWGP champion said that this wasn’t the ending he wanted and he is willing to face his opponent again.

In the backstage presentation after this match, Tama Tonga challenged Kazuchika Okada for the briefcase. He mentioned how he was the only one to defeat Okada during the tournament.

No official details are available on Ibushi’s condition but the announcer Kevin Kelly believed that he has suffered a dislocated shoulder. Officials appeared to have popped his shoulder back into place.

This is the third G1 Climax victory for Okada and the first since 2014. He will now challenge the IWGP world heavyweight champion at Wrestle Kingdom 16, that is if he can keep hold of the briefcase until the event.