Keith Lee Explains How Randy Orton Boosted His Confidence

Keith Lee received what he feels is the ultimate validation from Randy Orton.

Lee isn’t exactly a rookie. He made appearances in ROH back in 2015 and was highly praised for his classic matches with Donovan Dijak, now T-BAR in WWE, under the PWG banner. Keith Lee signed with WWE in 2018 and made a name for himself on NXT. He ended up becoming the NXT and NXT North American Champion.

Keith Lee Has A Huge Supporter In Randy Orton

Speaking to Ryan Satin on the Out of Character podcast, Lee explained how some encouraging words from Randy Orton gave him a nice morale boost.

“I don’t know many people that get to walk into the main roster and get to immediately work with Randy Orton, but that was something where I feel like, ‘I’m good for the rest of my career.’ Randy is someone that has kind of become a mentor if you will, and someone that leads the way in great fashion. The moment he told me that I’m really good at this thing, I didn’t care what anybody else thought anymore. He’s not a person that will compliment you on your abilities if he doesn’t mean it. To get his approval is something like, I’m good because now I know I’m everything I say I am and I’m good with that. However everything else goes, it’s fine.”

Lee has been undergoing a character change on Monday Night Raw. He is now going by the name “Bearcat Lee.” Lee has been facing heels as of late but he definitely has a mean streak going. There is no more smiling from Keith Lee with this change in direction.

Both Lee and Orton are currently on the same brand. This means the two may be able to mix things up again in the near future. Orton is one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions with Riddle as “RKBro.”

H/T to Fightful for the transcribed quotes