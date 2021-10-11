Kenny Omega Reveals His Favorite Arena In The World

After wrestling in arenas around the globe, Kenny Omega has a very specific pick for his favorite arena in wrestling because of the acoustics of it.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently made a tweet about the best arenas in the world. Replying to it, the AEW champion picked Osaka-Jo Hall as his favorite:

“Osaka Jo absolutely gets my vote. While sound gets lost in the Tokyo Dome, Arena Mexico, Saitama Super Arena, etc,” wrote Omega, “the acoustics are incredible in that building. It rumbles when you get the crowd rocking.”

But Korakuen Hall, Edion Arena, Arena Mexico, Tokyo Dome, Sumo Hall, Budokan Hall all have to be in the convesation worldwide. https://t.co/tAVnIr4GrQ — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) October 11, 2021

Osaka-Jo Hall is a multipurpose arena situated in the Kyobashi area of Osaka, Japan. The arena opened in 1983. It can hold up to 16,000 people at a time.

NJPW has been holding its annual Dominion PPV from the arena since 2015. They have presented a total of 7 Dominion shows from Osaka-Jo Hall till now.

Kenny Omega, who made his name wrestling for the Japanese promotion before signing with AEW, has competed in 4 of these shows. He main evented 2 of them.

His two out of three falls main event match against Kazuchika Okada from Dominion 6.9 in June 2018 received high praise from fans. It was the first and till date the only match to receive a 7-star rating from Meltzer.