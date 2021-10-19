Kenny Omega Set To Defend AAA Mega Title Against Hijo del Vikingo

Kenny Omega is gearing up for another defense of his AAA Mega Championship.

Omega has two big title defenses coming up in November and December. “The Best Bout Machine” is also the reigning AEW World Heavyweight Champion and he’ll be putting his gold on the line against Hangman Page at Full Gear on Nov. 13.

Now, AAA has announced that Omega’s next Mega Championship defense will take place at TripleMania Regia on Dec. 4. Kenny Omega will be going one-on-one against Hijo del Vikingo.

Omega’s last AAA Mega Title defense took place back in August. He successfully retained the gold against Andrade El Idolo at TripleMania XXIX in Mexico City.

It was reported that AEW didn’t want Omega to lose to Andrade clean since he had lost his Impact Wrestling Championship to Christian Cage. Ultimately, AAA decided to keep the Mega Title on Omega rather than go with a fluke finish to crown a new champion.

Also featured on the TripleMania Regia card will be former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez. The former MMA star will be making his return to AAA after being released by WWE due to budget cuts in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Velasquez will be in a six-man tag team match.