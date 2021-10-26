Kurt Angle Feels All WWE Writers Should Be Wrestling Fans

Kurt Angle thinks WWE would benefit if all of its writers were longtime wrestling fans.

Angle knows a thing or two about working for WWE when the company was red hot. The former Olympic gold medalist was a main eventer in the Attitude era. He was a part of a memorable love triangle storyline involving Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Kurt Angle Reveals What Made Brian Gewirtz Special

Brian Gewirtz played a crucial role in the execution of the love triangle. During an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, Angle said that Gewirtz made things seamless because he was always a wrestling fan.

“I think all the writers were involved but Brian was pretty much the lead writer. Brian had a lot of talent because he was a wrestling fan his whole entire life. He went to college at Syracuse University for journalism. He majored in journalism and he took those two passions and put them together and became the best writer in the business.”

The Case For All WWE Writers Being Fans

Angle went on to say that he agrees with the notion that longtime fans would make for better writers for the WWE product.

“I believe that. I don’t know if it’s true but I think it definitely helps. You would be a better writer for pro wrestling if you’re a wrestling fan than if you weren’t a fan. So, I think yes.”

Today, WWE hires a slew of writers from different backgrounds in television. Some have only dabbled into comedy, while others have flat out admitted they were never wrestling fans prior to being hired by the company.

