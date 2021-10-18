Kurt Angle Reveals His Biggest Regret In Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle has unveiled what he believes to be the biggest regret of his career.

Angle has been recognized as one of the best performers to have ever entered the wrestling business. Angle was the first Olympic gold medalist to sign a contract with WWE. He had one of the best rookie years in WWE history that most agree can only be rivaled by Brock Lesnar.

Kurt Angle Suffers Broken Neck In 2003

While Angle has had a storied career, there’s one thing he wishes would’ve never happened to him. On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Olympic gold medalist reflected on suffering a broken neck back in 2003.

“My biggest regret was breaking my neck. Everything went downhill from there. My whole career, my painkiller problem got worse. It actually started with my neck being broken in 2003 and I just wish it would’ve never happened. I would’ve had a nice, long, successful career, drug-free, and would’ve been elated on it. So, that is my biggest and probably one and only regret.”

Angle wasn’t away from the ring for long thanks to a special procedure that was done by Dr. Jho in Pittsburgh. While Angle was back in the saddle quickly, he developed a painkiller addiction that was negatively impacting his life.

Thankfully now, Angle appears to be in a far better place although he remains in some pain. He has retired from the pro wrestling industry and says he is currently focusing on other ventures.

Please H/T SEScoops with a link if you use any quotes from this article