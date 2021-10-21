Latest On Charlotte Flair’s Status For Crown Jewel

Charlotte Flair is often considered the chosen face of WWE‘s women’s division and her accolades support this notion. That’s why fans were surprised when she was left out of the Crown Jewel match card.

She wasn’t included in the Queen’s Crown tournament. So many believed that she will be added to the announced SmackDown women’s championship match on the show.

However, a new report from Fightful select suggests that it won’t be the case and Flair might actually be left out of the Saudi Arabian event completely.

According to the site, the Raw women’s champion is currently not listed internally for Crown Jewel. Talents who they have spoken to have not seen her in the country either.

Charlotte Flair regained the Raw women’s championship at SummerSlam marking the beginning of her sixth run with the title. Though she was then drafted to SmackDown.

Her exclusion from the show is especially interesting as the updated WWE rosters are expected to come to effect from this Friday’s episode of SmackDown.

So now we will have to see what the company is planning for the Queen and if they will address the situation surrounding the Raw title that she is currently holding on the blue brand this week.