Malakai Black Speaks On Sacrifices He & Zelina Vega Have To Make

Malakai Black admits sacrifices have to be made with his marriage to Zelina Vega.

Black and Vega are in the wrestling industry but in different promotions. The two used to be able to call WWE home. They were both released by the promotion and while Black landed on his feet in AEW, Vega ended up returning to WWE.

Being a star for a top wrestling promotion means you are bound to be on the road. During an appearance on The Zaslow Show, Malakai Black admitted that while things get tough, he and Zelina Vega knew exactly what they were getting themselves into.

“Do I see her as much as I want to? No, but we both made a conscious decision. The one we made years ago that we wanted to be professional athletes, and we know what comes with that. She’s no stranger to being on the road. She’s been doing this for 12 years, I’ve been doing this for 21 years. We made a commitment to each other, so yes, sometimes it gets tough, and yes, it requires extra travel and extra sacrifice. But at the end of the day, you have to realize it’s temporary. It’s not going to last forever.”

Black went on to say that he and Zelina are in the midst of building their own mini-performance center near Tampa. The goal is to help aspiring wrestling hone their craft and eventually wrestle for promotions.

Black also said that he sees himself having 10 more years in the wrestling business as a performer. He believes that he’ll remain as a top guy for five years, while the other half will be dedicated to elevating the next generation of talent.

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcribed quotes