Mark Henry & Bully Ray Share Advice For Keith Lee

Mark Henry and Bully Ray have a piece of advice for WWE star Keith Lee.

Lee has recently taken on a new persona in WWE. His nickname is “Bearcat” and he’s been showing a more vicious side of his character. The nickname is in honor of legendary wrestler Bearcat Wright.

Speaking to Bully Ray on SiriusXM’s Busted Open Radio, Mark Henry gave his take on what Keith Lee has to do in order to make his new persona work.

"The best thing for Keith Lee to do right now is own it to the max."



“Own it. He’s not owning it yet. He’s feeling like, ‘well who am I? Who is Bearcat? What does Bearcat do?’ It’s a lot of studying right now, a lot of practicing. Eventually, we’ll get to the point where he’s got it. He’ll roll with it and he’ll be fine.”

Bully Ray agrees with Henry and he added the following.

“If Vince thinks of it and Vince gives you the name and Vince is the one that says, ‘my God he reminds me of Bearcat Wright,’ Vince doesn’t wanna be wrong about a gimmick that he puts on you. So the best thing for Keith Lee to do right now is own it to the max. Make it your own. Take just a little bit of that throwback of Bearcat Wright and mix it in with a lot of modern-day Keith Lee.”

Lee was a part of the WWE draft. He will not be switching brands as Monday Night Raw decided to keep him on the show. “Bearcat” has been earning victories in dark matches and even squashed Akira Tozawa on an episode of Raw in late September.