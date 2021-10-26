Mickie James Speaks On Significance Of Winning Knockouts Title

Mickie James has commented on winning the Impact Wrestling Knockouts Championship for the fourth time.

James challenged Deonna Purrazzo for the gold at Bound For Glory. Mickie ended the 343-day reign of Purrazzo.

Mickie James Admits Knockouts Title Win Means More To Her Than She Thought It Would

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Mickie James said that despite winning numerous world titles throughout her career, this one was special.

“It feels so good. Honestly, I didn’t think it would matter as much to me as it did in a sense because I have been a champion several times and I’ve had such a tenured career. We always go, ‘God, I don’t need the championship. I’ve done so much.’ There was nothing sweeter than winning the championship. I hadn’t won a championship in eight years. My last championship was the one that I lost in IMPACT against ODB. When I think about that I go, ‘Wow, that’s a long time.’ I’ve done a lot, but not really for me. It was a great moment, it was powerful, and it felt good.”

It’s a feel-good moment for Mickie, who was released by WWE back in April. Mickie aired out WWE for being unprofessional by sending her stuff in a trash bag. WWE acted quickly and fired the person responsible.

Since being released by WWE, Mickie played a key role in the creation of an all-women’s NWA PPV. Billy Corgan has credited her with making a lot of the cross-promotion deals a reality.

