MLW: Fightland Spoilers From Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena

At MLW: Fightland last night from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, MLW World Champion Jacob Fatu faced MLW National Openweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in a title vs title match. The show is set to air as a 1-hour special on Vice TV Thursday night after a new episode of Dark Side of the Ring.

Alexander Hammerstone defeated Jacob Fatu to win the MLW World Title and also retain his MLW National Openweight Championship. The win ends Fatu’s 819 day reign with the title. He originally won the belt at Kings of the Colosseum on July 6th, 2019.

Yoshihiro Tajiri is the new MLW World Middleweight Champion. He won a 4-way match featuring Arez, Aramis and former champ Myron Reed.

Los Parks defeated 5150 in tag-team action. Homicide joined the LAX-inspired 5150 faction as well during the event. Currently, 5150 consists of Konnan, Slice Boogie, Danny Rivera, Julius Smokes, and now Homicide.

Nicole Savoy defeated Holidead on the show but suffered an injury. She was taken to hospital and is believed to have suffered a rib injury.

Karlee Leilani Perez, aka Catrina from Lucha Underground, debuted for the promotion. She accompanied King Muertes to the ring.

Opera Cup Results

Opening round:

Calvin Tankman defeated Matt Cross

Bobby Fish defeated Lee Moriarty

Davey Richards defeated Tom Lawlor

TJP defeated Alex Shelley

** TJP was injured and replaced in the semi-finals.

Semi-Finals:

Calvin Tankman defeated Alex Kane

Davey Richards defeated Bobby Fish

Calvin Tankman will face Davey Richards in the finals at a later date.

Other MLW: Fightland results:

MLW Caribbean Championship

Mil Muertes w/Catrina defeated Tom Lawlor

Mads Krugger defeated Dr. Dax.

Alex Kane defeated Warhorse

LA Park says Nicole Savoy has a broken rib https://t.co/MjqYFy5pIy — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 3, 2021

TJP was also injured at the MLW show, but was not taken to the hospital — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 3, 2021

MLW World Champions

With the win at MLW: Fightland, Hammerstone becomes the 9th wrestler to ever win the MLW World Championship. No wrestler has ever held the title more than once. Hammerstone earned the right to challenge Fatu for the belt after winning the Battle Riot event this summer.

MLW 2002-2004

Shane Douglas (90 days, 0 title defenses) Satoshi Kojima (267 days, 8 title defences) Mike Awesome (0 full days, 0 title defences) Steve Corino (265 days, 2 title defences)

MLW 2018 – Present