New AEW Full Gear Championship Match Announced

AEW has confirmed that Dr. Britt Baker will be defending her women’s world championship against Tay Conti at the upcoming Full Gear PPV event next month.

This week’s episode of Rampage saw the current champion successfully defending her title against Anna Jay. She then unleashed a post-match assault on Jay.

Conti came out to make the save for The Dark Order member. She held the women’s title high after sending Baker in retreat, suggesting that she is next in line for a shot at the belt.

AEW then confirmed on this week’s episode of Dynamite that the #1 ranked female star on the roster will get a chance to win the championship at the upcoming PPV.

The episode also featured a Britt Baker interview segment hosted by Tony Schiavone. The champion claimed that Toy Conti has done nothing in AEW except showing off her a%* and she will beat her at Full Gear.

This is the second championship match that has been confirmed for the show. Hangman Page previously won a ladder match to earn the right to challenge Kenny Omega for the AEW world title at the upcoming PPV.

AEW Full Gear this year will be taking place on Saturday, November 13. The show will air live from Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota.